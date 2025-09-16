Australia’s A$12 billion Perth shipyard upgrade offers positive sign for AUKUS
With the AUKUS security partnership still under review by the Trump administration, the latest announcement from the Australian government that it would plough A$12 billion (US$8 billion) into its Henderson Defence Precinct near Perth is being seen as a sign of positivity for the future of the pact.
The investment, set to be delivered over the next decade, will accelerate the ongoing creation of the strategic shipbuilding and sustainment precinct, which has been set out as vital for Australia’s national security. Once complete, the facility will enable the country to deliver continuous naval shipbuilding, while also facilitating Australia’s AUKUS commitments.
