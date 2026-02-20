To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Naval Warfare>
  • Australia signs US$2.8 billion ship deal with Austal but puts pressure on company to deliver

Australia signs US$2.8 billion ship deal with Austal but puts pressure on company to deliver

20th February 2026 - 15:06 GMT | by Damian Kemp, William Lupton in London, UK

RSS

Eight 100m Landing Craft Heavy vessels based on the Damen LST 100 design will be constructed by Austal. (Image: Austal)

The A$4 billion Landing Craft Heavy contract for Austal follows on from a A$1 billion deal in December for Landing Craft Medium ships, but the Australian government has made it clear that a contract for Mogami frigates is reliant on the success of these two contracts.

Austal Defence Australia will build eight Landing Craft Heavy (LCH) vessels for the Australian Army under a A$4 billion (US$2.8 billion) contract announced on 20 February, but the government has made it clear that future contracts depend on delivery.

The LCH deal follows the award of the A$1 billion Landing Craft Medium (LCM) design and build contract placed in December 2025 with both deals growing out of the Strategic Shipbuilding Agreement (SSA).

Construction of the 100m LCHs, based on the Damen LST 100 design, will be undertaken using Austal facilities Henderson in Western Australia. Construction is

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio
William Lupton

Author

William Lupton

William is a Naval Analyst at Shephard Group.

William holds an MSc in Defence, Development, …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Naval Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us