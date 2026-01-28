As Indonesia doubles up its order, who else is looking at the Arrowhead 140 frigate design?
With two Arrowhead 140 frigates already in local production for the Indonesian Navy, the latest announcement that the country has secured a deal with British shipbuilder Babcock for two more vessels reflects a longer-term commitment to the frigate’s design.
The deal comes under a £4 billion (US$5.48 billion) Maritime Partnership Programme for Indonesia, with a letter of intent being signed between the two parties outlining the procurement of two vessels while also paving the way for further agreements, according to Babcock.
It also builds on the original export of two Arrowhead 140 licences for the country in 2021, with the first Red White
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Naval Warfare
-
How China’s naval advancements are pushing the US Navy to innovate
The US Navy is set to invest $30 billion in artificial intelligence, cyber, space and autonomy research and development efforts in FY2026 as the force rethinks how it fights in light of China’s naval rise.
-
US Coast Guard to invest nearly $11 billion in new capabilities by October
The US Coast Guard is expected to acquire new aircraft, helicopters, vessels and ISR sensors this fiscal year using resources from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.
-
UK and France signal shift to autonomous helicopters to boost naval power
Recent developments in France and the UK highlight how autonomous helicopters are becoming central to naval force design as navies seek to integrate crewed and uncrewed systems at sea.