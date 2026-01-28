To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

As Indonesia doubles up its order, who else is looking at the Arrowhead 140 frigate design?

28th January 2026 - 11:28 GMT | by Eleanor Harvey in Manchester, UK

The UK Royal Navy is replacing its Duke-class frigates with five Type 31 vessels. (Image: Royal Navy/Crown Copyright)

The adaptable design of Babcock’s Arrowhead 140 frigate, already selected by the UK Royal Navy and Poland, has led to more orders from Indonesia while other countries continue to weigh it up.

With two Arrowhead 140 frigates already in local production for the Indonesian Navy, the latest announcement that the country has secured a deal with British shipbuilder Babcock for two more vessels reflects a longer-term commitment to the frigate’s design.

The deal comes under a £4 billion (US$5.48 billion) Maritime Partnership Programme for Indonesia, with a letter of intent being signed between the two parties outlining the procurement of two vessels while also paving the way for further agreements, according to Babcock.

It also builds on the original export of two Arrowhead 140 licences for the country in 2021, with the first Red White

