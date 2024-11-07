Anti-drone directed energy weapons continue to evolve at sea

As drones continue to emerge as a major factor in modern war theatres in Europe and the Middle East, attention to their effects have often focused on air and land combat.

Azerbaijan’s Israeli-made loitering munition drones and Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 attack drones proved decisive, for example, in destroying Armenian and Nagorno-Karabakh tank and air defence units on land during the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War between the two sides in 2020.

Drones have also caused a paradigm shift in conflict at sea. The Russian Black Sea fleet has been marginalised during Russia’s conflict with Ukraine since 2022 by Ukrainian naval drone warfare,