USMC rolls out upgraded LAV-ATM
The first two Light Armoured Vehicle Anti-Tank Modernisation (LAV-ATM) A2 models equipped with the Modified Target Acquisition System (MTAS) turret have rolled off the line at production plant Barstow, the US Marine Corps (USMC) announced on 23 June.
The new turret significantly enhances the tank killing capabilities of the LAV-ATM for the USMC.
The MTAS replaces the Emerson 901 turret in use on the LAV since the vehicle was introduced in 1983. The Emerson had to be stowed while the vehicle was on the move, making preparing the turret to scan for targets unwieldy.
The MTAS, on the other hand, is always in the up position and can scan on the move, track on the move, and when the vehicle stops, the crew is instantly ready to fire.
The TOW missile fired by the LAV-ATM has a nearly two-mile range and can penetrate almost three feet of armour.
The final testing of the MTAS turret is almost complete and the upgraded system will be issued to USMC units for deployment very soon.
Production Plant Albany is also expected to start inducting LAV-ATM vehicles and incorporating the turrets.
