US Army orders more TOW anti-tank missiles
Raytheon will deliver additional tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided (TOW) missiles for the TOW weapon system under a $101 million contract awarded by the US Army.
The weapon system transitioned to a wireless guidance configuration in 2010, and is being produced for the army, US Marine Corps, and international customers.
The TOW weapon system includes the multi-mission TOW 2A, TOW 2B Aero and TOW Bunker Buster missiles, and is a long-range, heavy assault-precision anti-armour, anti-fortification and anti-amphibious landing weapon system.
‘TOW gives soldiers the upper hand in battle,’ Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president, said.
‘The system easily defeats opponents at long range in main battle tanks, fortified bunkers or moving armoured vehicles.’
The TOW missile will remain in the army's inventory until at least 2034. Raytheon has delivered over 700,000 TOW weapon systems to US and allied forces.
