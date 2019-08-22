To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army orders more TOW anti-tank missiles

22nd August 2019 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Raytheon will deliver additional tube-launched, optically-tracked, wireless-guided (TOW) missiles for the TOW weapon system under a $101 million contract awarded by the US Army. 

The weapon system transitioned to a wireless guidance configuration in 2010, and is being produced for the army, US Marine Corps, and international customers.

The TOW weapon system includes the multi-mission TOW 2A, TOW 2B Aero and TOW Bunker Buster missiles, and is a long-range, heavy assault-precision anti-armour, anti-fortification and anti-amphibious landing weapon system.

TOW gives soldiers the upper hand in battle,’ Sam Deneke, Raytheon Land Warfare Systems vice president, said.

‘The system easily defeats opponents at long range in main battle tanks, fortified bunkers or moving armoured vehicles.’

The TOW missile will remain in the army's inventory until at least 2034. Raytheon has delivered over 700,000 TOW weapon systems to US and allied forces.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from AUSA Annual 2019 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us