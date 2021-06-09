To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

Technodinamika eyes 80mm MLRS

9th June 2021 - 11:32 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Will an 80mm system join larger-calibre MLRS platforms such as the BM-27 Uragan, pictured here? (Photo: Russian MoD)

Rostec subsidiary aims to complete the development of a new MLRS in 2023 before serial production in 2024.

Rostec subsidiary Technodinamika expects to start serial production of a new 80mm multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in 2024, a senior company official has told Russian state-run media.

‘We are proactively developing a demonstration model of a light 80mm calibre MLRS at our own expense,’ said Technodinamika CEO Igor Nasenkov.

He added: ‘If the results are positive, development can be completed in 2023 and after state tests, batch production can be mastered by the end of 2024.’

The MLRS (as yet unnamed) would use unguided 80mm missiles installed on standard Russian Ground Forces vehicles.

A demonstration model of the new system will be displayed in August at the Army 2021 exhibition near Moscow. Data from Shephard Defence Insight shows that the Russian MLRS arsenal is based on 122mm, 220mm and 300mm calibre systems — so an 80mm MLRS would offer a new element.

