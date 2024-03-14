Sweden orders more M3 bridges

Sweden has ordered a third batch of M3 amphibious bridge and ferry systems from General Dynamics European Land Systems–Bridge Systems.

The order for nine additional bridges was placed by the Swedish procurement agency Försvarets Materielverk (FMV) and announced on 14 March is part of a SEK400 million (US$39 million) deal signed in 2022.

The M3 can be used as a floating bridge or ferry to carry large vehicles including main battle tanks to negotiate wide wet gaps and is ready for use within minutes.

The first M3 under the contract is expected in the second-half of 2024 with up to 25 bridges planned for delivery between 2025 and 2027.

Shephard Defence Insight noted that 110 platforms have been ordered by South Korea and, as well as Sweden, systems are in service with other countries including Germany, Indonesia, Latvia, Singapore, Taiwan and UK.

Multiple M3s can be joined by ramps, four of which are carried on each vehicle, to form a bridge. A 100m water gap can be bridged by eight M3s joined in 15min by 24 soldiers.