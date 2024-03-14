To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Sweden orders more M3 bridges

14th March 2024 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

M3 bridges are in service with several NATO countries. (Image: GDELS)

The M3 is a self-propelled amphibious bridging vehicle developed from 1982-92 to meet the requirements of the British and German armies.

Sweden has ordered a third batch of M3 amphibious bridge and ferry systems from General Dynamics European Land Systems–Bridge Systems.

The order for nine additional bridges was placed by the Swedish procurement agency Försvarets Materielverk (FMV) and announced on 14 March is part of a SEK400 million (US$39 million) deal signed in 2022.

The M3 can be used as a floating bridge or ferry to carry large vehicles including main battle tanks to negotiate wide wet gaps and is ready for use within minutes.

The first M3 under the contract is expected in the second-half of 2024 with up to 25 bridges planned for delivery between 2025 and 2027.

Shephard Defence Insight noted that 110 platforms have been ordered by South Korea and, as well as Sweden, systems are in service with other countries including Germany, Indonesia, Latvia, Singapore, Taiwan and UK.

Multiple M3s can be joined by ramps, four of which are carried on each vehicle, to form a bridge. A 100m water gap can be bridged by eight M3s joined in 15min by 24 soldiers.

