Slovakia receives Carl-Gustaf M4

Slovakia will become the first country to deploy Saab's Carl-Gustaf M4 multi-role weapon, with delivery to the Slovakian armed forces having now taken place, Saab announced on 18 July.

The Slovakian armed forces already use the M3 variant of the shoulder fired weapon.

The Carl-Gustaf M4 features an improved, lightweight design weighing less than 7kg. It offers significant mobility improvements to the soldier, and is compatible with future battlefield technologies such as intelligent sighting systems and programmable ammunition.

Görgen Johansson, head of Saab Business Area Dynamics, said: ‘The Slovak armed forces are currently equipped with several units of the Carl-Gustaf M3 multi-role weapon and the delivery of the new Carl-Gustaf M4 system demonstrates that we are able to offer the best fitting solutions to our customers.’

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

Carl-Gustaf M4

Carl-Gustaf M3