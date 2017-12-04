Singapore Army unveils soldier load-bearing system
The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) unveiled its next-generation Load-Bearing System (LBS) on 1 December. Soldiers and defence scientists with backgrounds in human factors and anthropology developed the LBS to better equip Singaporean soldiers from the 5th to 95th percentile.
Current load-bearing vests are available in only three sizes consisting of just the belt and vest, and soldiers were only able to order one size for both.
The new LBS is made up of six elements, of which two remain secretive. The revealed elements are: the front, back panel, lumbar belt and yoke. Soldiers can now order different sizes for the
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