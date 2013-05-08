Selex details recent artillery system contracts

Selex ES has released details on a number of recent sales of its LINAPS artillery pointing system to customers in New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Poland. The contracts total €11.5 million and show a growing focus on export markets by the company.

LINAPS is a battle proven, gun-mounted navigation, pointing and weapon management system. It enables rapid and accurate artillery deployment in all weather conditions, day and night.

The New Zealand Defence Force selected the complete LINAPS system for its L119 Light Gun fleet, while the UAE and Poland selected the core of the LINAPS system, the FIN3110 Inertial Navigation Unit, to equip weapons systems.

The FIN3110 Inertial Navigation Unit is based on the same ring laser-gyro technology. It provides a continuous and accurate navigation solution for platform crews.

For the UAE, the FIN3110 Inertial Navigation Unit will be installed on the Jobaria Defense Systems Multiple Cradle Launcher (MCL) system. Each Jobaria platform will be equipped with five FIN3110 units, one in the cab to assist with navigation and fire control and a unit for each of the Jobaria’s four missile cradles to allow each launcher to aim independently.

For Poland, FIN3110 system will equip a number of the Polish Army’s 155mm AHS Krab howitzers.

Alastair Morrison, senior vice president, radar and advanced targeting, Selex ES, said: ‘Export markets are central for our business in the coming years, so these are particularly important programmes. The LINAPS has been proven to deliver accurate and reliable data in all operations time and time again and we’re proud that artillery detachments are able to rely on the system.’

LINAPS is currently in active use in Afghanistan with the UK Royal Artillery and is in-service with Canada, Malaysia and Thailand. The FIN3110 has been installed on all of the British Army's AS-90 artillery systems and has been chosen for most UAE artillery systems including the G6 howitzer and upgraded M109L47.