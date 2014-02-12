SGA14: SAIC selects Kinetics Infinidrive HMX transmission
Kinetics Drive Solutions will supply InfiniDrive HMX3000 transmission systems to Science Applications International (SAIC) for its upgraded tracked military vehicle solutions.
Under the contract, which was announced on 11 February at the Singapore Airshow, Kinetics will provide SAIC with a new high efficiency transmission with ‘drive by wire’ capabilities. In specialised testing, the transmission also demonstrated the increase of fuel efficiency, according to Kinetics.
‘The selection of the InfiniDrive HMX3000 by SAIC reflects the ongoing positive relationship between our companies and allows SAIC to offer its customers the very latest in drive technology that allows heavier tracked applications to regain
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