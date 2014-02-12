Open menu Search

SGA14: SAIC selects Kinetics Infinidrive HMX transmission

12th February 2014 - 02:57 GMT | by Joyce de Thouars in Singapore

RSS

Kinetics Drive Solutions will supply InfiniDrive HMX3000 transmission systems to Science Applications International (SAIC) for its upgraded tracked military vehicle solutions. 

Under the contract, which was announced on 11 February at the Singapore Airshow, Kinetics will provide SAIC with a new high efficiency transmission with ‘drive by wire’ capabilities. In specialised testing, the transmission also demonstrated the increase of fuel efficiency, according to Kinetics. 

‘The selection of the InfiniDrive HMX3000 by SAIC reflects the ongoing positive relationship between our companies and allows SAIC to offer its customers the very latest in drive technology that allows heavier tracked applications to regain

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Joyce de Thouars

Author

Joyce de Thouars

Joyce holds a MA degree in Middle Eastern Studies from King’s College London. Before she …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Singapore Airshow 2014

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us