To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sagem selected to modernise M270 MLRS

19th January 2012 - 16:23 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Sagem has announced that it has been awarded a contract to supply its Sigma 30 navigation and pointing systems to modernise the self-propelled M270 Mars MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) artillery systems deployed by the armies of Germany, Italy and France.  The contract, issued by Cassidian, was announced 18 January 2012.

The Sigma 30 is a high-performance land navigation and artillery pointing system based on digital laser gyro technology designed to operate in extreme conditions. A component of the EFCS (European Fire Control System) integrated in the rocket launcher system, it is a critical part of today's artillery systems, enabling the very high-precision firing of new unitary warhead rockets to a range of several dozens of km, including in electronic warfare environment.

According to the company, five artillery regiments in these three armies will be upgraded to the GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) standard. The Sigma 30 system will be coupled to a hardened, latest-generation SAASM (Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module) type GPS receiver.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us