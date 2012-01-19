Sagem selected to modernise M270 MLRS

Sagem has announced that it has been awarded a contract to supply its Sigma 30 navigation and pointing systems to modernise the self-propelled M270 Mars MLRS (Multiple Launch Rocket System) artillery systems deployed by the armies of Germany, Italy and France. The contract, issued by Cassidian, was announced 18 January 2012.



The Sigma 30 is a high-performance land navigation and artillery pointing system based on digital laser gyro technology designed to operate in extreme conditions. A component of the EFCS (European Fire Control System) integrated in the rocket launcher system, it is a critical part of today's artillery systems, enabling the very high-precision firing of new unitary warhead rockets to a range of several dozens of km, including in electronic warfare environment.



According to the company, five artillery regiments in these three armies will be upgraded to the GMLRS (Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System) standard. The Sigma 30 system will be coupled to a hardened, latest-generation SAASM (Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module) type GPS receiver.