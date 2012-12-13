Saab announces new RBS15 Mk3 order
Saab has announced that it has received an order from its German partner DBD for the surface-to-surface missile RBS15 Mk3. The order, worth SEK 615 million, will be delivered between 2014 and 2016.
Jointly produced and marketed by Saab and DBD, the RBS15 Mk3 is a heavy weight surface-to-surface missile system with a range of more than 200 km and the added capability to combat land targets.
The RBS15 Mk3 can be launched from naval vessels and trucks, in scenarios from blue water to the littorals, as well as in land attack missions. It features a long range with extremely flexible trajectory, advanced target seeker with all weather capability, high defence penetration capability.
Tomas Samuelsson, senior vice president and head of business area dynamics, Saab, said: ‘This is a historically large order and one of importance for us in our long-term cooperation with DBD. It also creates new opportunities to further develop the system in close cooperation with them. RBS15 Mk3 is one of the most competitive products in this segment available on the market today, and we continue to extend our market share.’
The system is already in production and under delivery to Sweden, Germany and Poland.
