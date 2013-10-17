To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Russia plans 3 trillion rubles land modernisation

17th October 2013 - 14:50 GMT | by Eugene Gerden in Moscow

RSS

The Russian Ministry of Defence plans to implement of an ambitious programme to renew up to 30% of its land forces arsenal by 2020.

In a report from Russia’s Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to President Putin, the implementation of these plans is part of the existing State Programme of Rearmament which has a total cost of 20 trillion rubles ($666 billion).

Total volume of funds allocated to the modernisation of land forces is estimated at 3 trillion rubles and involves upgrading almost every branch of the Russian army.

According to the plans more than 750 pieces of equipment and weapons

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Eugene Gerden

Author

Eugene Gerden

Eugene Gerden is a Shephard correspondent based in St Petersburg.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us