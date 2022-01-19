Raytheon tests compatibility between Excalibur and Caesar

﻿Caesar fires an Excalibur projectile. (Photo: Raytheon Missiles & Defense)

The Caesar-fired Excalibur directly struck two targets at a record-setting range of more than 46km.

Raytheon Missiles & Defense has announced on 18 January that its Excalibur artillery projectiles were fired from a Caesar self-propelled howitzer.

The test proved the compatibility between the two systems and the US Army’s Modular Artillery Charge System (MACS).

The demonstration was conducted in partnership with the US Army and the French company Nexter. According to a Raytheon press release, the Caesar-fired Excalibur directly struck two targets at a distance of more than 46km, marking a new record range for the projectile.

Integration with Caesar adds a level of mobility to Excalibur and shows its compatibility with NATO standards for both conventional and smart ammunition.

Raytheon emphasised that Excalibur is a precision weapon, which can hit at a radial miss distance of less than 2m from the target.

With its GPS-guided capabilities and multiple fuze modes, Excalibur is compatible with the M777, M109, M198, Archer, PzH2000 and SIAC systems.