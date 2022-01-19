Raytheon tests compatibility between Excalibur and Caesar

Holistic approach informs Turkish ground-based EW developments
The Turkish Army seems to have followed where the Turkish Air Force led in communications jamming.
Raytheon Missiles & Defense has announced on 18 January that its Excalibur artillery projectiles were fired from a Caesar self-propelled howitzer.
The test proved the compatibility between the two systems and the US Army’s Modular Artillery Charge System (MACS).
The demonstration was conducted in partnership with the US Army and the French company Nexter. According to a Raytheon press release, the Caesar-fired Excalibur directly struck two targets at a distance of more than 46km, marking a new record range for the projectile.
Integration with Caesar adds a level of mobility to Excalibur and shows its compatibility with NATO standards for both conventional and smart ammunition.
Raytheon emphasised that Excalibur is a precision weapon, which can hit at a radial miss distance of less than 2m from the target.
With its GPS-guided capabilities and multiple fuze modes, Excalibur is compatible with the M777, M109, M198, Archer, PzH2000 and SIAC systems.
The UAE is boosting its medium-range air defence capabilities, with a first-of-a-kind sale for the South Korean KM-SAM.
The US Army will select the supplier of the Rifle (NGSW-R) and the Automatic Rifle (NGSW-AR) and begin equipping the first unit in Q4 2022.
Saab has been selected to provide its Barracuda camouflage systems for the French Armed Forces.
Armoured vehicles for Bulgarian SOF have been enhanced with the Guardian RWS.
The R8 Integrator is an 8x8 skid steer traction UGV that features an electric drivetrain, amphibious capabilities and payload capacity.