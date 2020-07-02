Poland embarks on quest for better VSHORAD

The Polish MoD Armament Inspectorate is procuring a new mobile very short range (VSHORAD) air defence system for the Polish Army under the Sona programme.

The Inspectorate began the procurement process by launching a technical dialogue, which will define the main technical and operational requirements that potential bidders will have to meet.

As the future air defence system must feature a high level of mobility to protect armoured or mechanised units, it will be necessary to integrate the VSHORAD system with a tracked or wheeled platform.

Sona includes procurement of a replacement for the elderly ZSU–23–4 Shilka air defence system