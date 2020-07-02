To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Poland embarks on quest for better VSHORAD

2nd July 2020 - 14:30 GMT | by Michal Jarocki in Warsaw

The Polish MoD Armament Inspectorate is procuring a new mobile very short range (VSHORAD) air defence system for the Polish Army under the Sona programme.

The Inspectorate began the procurement process by launching a technical dialogue, which will define the main technical and operational requirements that potential bidders will have to meet.

As the future air defence system must feature a high level of mobility to protect armoured or mechanised units, it will be necessary to integrate the VSHORAD system with a tracked or wheeled platform.

Sona includes procurement of a replacement for the elderly ZSU–23–4  Shilka air defence system

