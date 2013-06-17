Paris Air Show 2013: Raytheon looks to expand Patriot customer base
Raytheon’s Integrated Defence Systems (IDS) is looking to further expand its international sales and is eyeing a number of new opportunities.
In particular, a ‘resurgence’ of the Patriot programme is expected to bring its customer base up from the 12 countries already operating the system.
Dan Crawley, president of IDS, told a meeting prior to the Paris Air Show that the proliferation of ballistic missiles continues to drive global demand for air defence systems. In particular, the Middle East and Asia are identified as markets with huge growth potential.
It is expected that a contract for the delivery of Patriot
