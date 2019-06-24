To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NASAMS fires AIM-9X Sidewinder in test

24th June 2019 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Testing carried out by Raytheon and the Royal Norwegian Air Force has confirmed the ability for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) to engage and destroy targets using the AIM-9X Sidewinder Block II missile.

Carried out at the Andoya Test Center in Norway, the test opens the door for NASAMS customers to add a short-range layer to their ground-based air defence capabilities.

A NASAMS fire unit comprises a Kongsbeg Fire Distribution Center, missile launchers, and Raytheon Sentinel radar and interceptors. Raytheon's AMRAAM missile is the baseline short- to medium-range interceptor for NASAMS. 

The AIM-9X Sidewinder can be used for air-to-air engagements, surface-attack and surface-launch missions without modifications.

Kjetil Myhra, executive vice president of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, said: ‘The NASAMS path of evolution continues by demonstrating yet another capability from the Raytheon family of missiles in the system, giving customers a true missile mix with AMRAAM, AMRAAM-ER and AIM-9X.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us