Is motorisation set to be the next evolution of towed artillery?
Artillery remains a key tool on the modern battlefield. Artillery platforms, however, are increasingly at risk from enemy fire, whether from other artillery or uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). Consequently, there is a need for ever more mobile platforms, capable of performing shoot-and-scoot operations.
This poses a particular danger to towed platforms. Lacking a means of self-propulsion, they risk being detected and destroyed within seconds of opening fire. Given that towed platforms still account for the majority of artillery worldwide, the question then becomes how they can remain effective in the years ahead.
In Ukraine, one solution has been the use
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