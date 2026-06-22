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Is motorisation set to be the next evolution of towed artillery?

22nd June 2026 - 09:29 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Nottingham, UK

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The MKE Uran, unveiled at SAHA 2026, is intended to provide a mobile fires platform. (Photo: author)

Artillery remains a key tool on the modern battlefield. Artillery platforms, however, are increasingly at risk from enemy fire, whether from other artillery or uncrewed aerial systems (UAS). Consequently, there is a need for ever more mobile platforms, capable of performing shoot-and-scoot operations.

This poses a particular danger to towed platforms. Lacking a means of self-propulsion, they risk being detected and destroyed within seconds of opening fire. Given that towed platforms still account for the majority of artillery worldwide, the question then becomes how they can remain effective in the years ahead.

In Ukraine, one solution has been the use

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Dr Peter Magill

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Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

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