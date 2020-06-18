Milrem Robotics unveils Type-X RCV
Milrem Robotics on 17 June unveiled its Type-X Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) armed with a Cockerill Protected Weapons Station Gen II (CPWS II) turret.
It can be deployed at a weight below 12t, enabling it to be rapidly transported into combat zones by parachute or heavy-lift helicopter.
Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem Robotics, said: ‘The Type-X is modular and will accept larger turrets, but current turret designs are optimised for operations under armour… The CPWS II is a step in the right direction, as it is designed from the beginning to be a remotely controlled configuration (unmanned) and easy access from the outside of the turret, allowing for reload and maintenance.’
The CPWS II from John Cockerill Defense is a lightweight turret with a hatch opening and is capable of housing the M242 25x137mm Bushmaster cannon or the 230LF 30x 113mm cannon.
