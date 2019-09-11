MBDA brings Mesko into missile supply chain
MBDA has signed contracts with Poland’s Mesko that will bring the company into its global missile supply chain.
The scope of work includes components within multiple missiles including the CAMM air defence missile family and the Brimstone strike missile.
The contracts follow on strategic cooperation agreement between MBDA and Mesko’s parent company, PGZ, on missiles signed in February 2017. Since then, detailed assessments have been undertaken between both parties, which recognise the benefits and strengths of cooperation.
Warren Devine, MBDA head of industrial co-operation Poland, said: ‘These contracts validate our assessment that Mesko can provide quality missile components to MBDA’s exacting standards whilst enhancing our global competitiveness. Mesko will become a valuable part of MBDAs supply chain and a strong partner for deep cooperation.’
CAMM and Brimstone are being offered to Poland for the Narew and Tank Destroyer programmes.
