MasterPiece Arms develops new short barrel rifle

10th January 2014 - 16:15 GMT | by Shephard News Team

MasterPiece Arms has developed a new short barrel rifle (SBR) version of the MPA935SST called the MPA935SST-SBR Defender Semi-Auto. The weapon has been designed for accuracy and manoeuvrability in close quarters for the defence and law enforcement markets.

Based on the standard MAC design, the MPA935SST-SBR will be available in an 8-inch short barrel rifle. Offered in 9mm, the MPA935SST-SBR will feature a threaded barrel with ½ x28tpi threads and can be incorporated with the Masterpiece Arms 9S suppressor or other direct mount suppressors.

The weapon has adjustable front and rear sights, a side-cocker, scope mount, short handguard and angled foregrip. According to the company, it retains the accuracy, low recoil and performance of the Masterpiece Arms Defender series. The MPA935SST-SBR also comes with a side folding stock, quick release magazine catch, a pistol grip cover, barrel extension and hammer with disconnect.

