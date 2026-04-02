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March land forces roundup: A new war confronts the old drone problem

2nd April 2026 - 14:01 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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DroneShield already supplies systems such as DroneGun Mk4 to US forces and is looking to increase presence in the country. (Photo: DroneShield)

The attack by the US and Israel on Iran which began at the end of February presented a Ukraine-like scenario of drone-led warfare – in fact the same drone type in the Shahed – and the problem of how to counter them.

The month of March has been dominated by the US-Israeli attack on Iran and the latter country’s response to attacks from the air, with strikes on what the US says are military targets including nuclear weapon facilities and missile manufacturing sights.

The Iranian response has been to fall back onto missile and uncrewed aerial system (UAS) attacks against Israel and US assets in the Middle East in countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE, with some support from its allies: Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

This has led the countries under attack to reach for the same

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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