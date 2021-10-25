Lithuania receives Unimog trucks

Next steps unclear for new Serbian IFV
Who will be the launch customer for the Lazanski 8x8 vehicle?
The Lithuanian defence ministry announced on 20 October that it has taken delivery of more 4x4 U5000 Unimog trucks. The procurement of the 5t capacity vehicles was part of an ongoing effort to modernise the national Armed Forces fleet.
The new multipurpose trucks will be handed over to the Lithuanian Army for use in logistical support and personnel transportation.
The 42 vehicles were acquired under an extension of an €80 million ($93.14 million) contract signed in 2015 with Daimler Trucks AG and the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).
Under this agreement, Lithuania has already received 340 Unimog U5000 trucks.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Unimog truck has been in continuous production for more than 65 years for military and civil applications and it is in service with the armed forces of more than 25 countries.
GM Defense has developed a battery pack that offers the flexibility to use pouch cells stacked either vertically or horizontally. It also allows vehicles to be built in multiple configurations and offers an upgrade path for legacy GM Defense vehicles.
Major players such as Hanwha, Hyundai Rotem and S&T Motiv were all out in force at this year's Seoul ADEX with new equipment for land forces.
Netherlands defence procurement agency DMO has placed an order with Rheinmetall for artillery ammunition.
Ending a two-year risk mitigation activity, Rheinmetall has submitted its best and final offer to meet an Australian IFV requirement.
Ukroboronprom has finally shipped the BM Oplot MBT ordered by the US three years ago.