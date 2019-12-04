Latvia orders more AT4s

The Latvian armed forces have ordered more Saab shoulder-launched disposable AT4 weapon systems, the company announced on 3 December.

This is the third order placed by the Latvian armed forces under a framework agreement for the AT4 signed in 2017.

Görgen Johansson, head of Saab business area Dynamics, said: ‘This order demonstrates the customer’s belief in our AT4 system and in Saab. We are proud to provide our customers with AT4 systems that fulfils their specific demands and needs.’

Deliveries will take place in 2021.

