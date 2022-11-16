To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Kalyani in India to export 155mm towed howitzers

16th November 2022 - 23:13 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in Delhi

Kalyani has achieved a first export order for its Bharat-52 155mm towed howitzer. (Photo: Gordon Arthur)

India has achieved a notable first export sale of 155mm towed howitzers to an unnamed customer.

Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has won a $155.5 million export order to a country in a ‘non-conflict zone’. The contract for the Bharat-52, a 155mm 52-calibre towed howitzer, is to be executed within 36 months.

The order is for around 50 guns at about $1.8 million each, along with associated platforms.

Shephard has learned that Saudi Arabia could be the client for these Bharat-52s, based on its use of the GC-45 howitzer that it already operates.

Saudi Arabia held trials of the Bharat-52 along with an ultra-lightweight Garuda V2 105mm towed howitzer

