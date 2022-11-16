Kalyani in India to export 155mm towed howitzers

Kalyani Strategic Systems (KSSL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge, has won a $155.5 million export order to a country in a ‘non-conflict zone’. The contract for the Bharat-52, a 155mm 52-calibre towed howitzer, is to be executed within 36 months.

The order is for around 50 guns at about $1.8 million each, along with associated platforms.

Shephard has learned that Saudi Arabia could be the client for these Bharat-52s, based on its use of the GC-45 howitzer that it already operates.

Saudi Arabia held trials of the Bharat-52 along with an ultra-lightweight Garuda V2 105mm towed howitzer