K9 rolls on as Egypt unveils systems, Australia fires and Vietnam and Norway place orders
Hanwha Aerospace has chalked up major milestones in deliveries of its K9 self-propelled howitzer (SPH) in the past few days, with Australian soldiers conducting first firings on home soil and Egypt demonstrating that its K9s are in service.
This follows hot on the heels of Norway ordering more systems in September and Vietnam placing an order in July, the latter meaning more than 1,300 of the systems have been ordered by 11 countries. Other countries which have placed contracts are India, Romania, Poland, Finland, Turkey, Estonia and South Korea.
Known in Australian service as the AS9 Huntsman, the country’s army is to
