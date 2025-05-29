To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Israel brings down drones using a laser, claiming operational first

29th May 2025 - 10:56 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

An image of the laser system used operationally by the Israeli Defence Force. (Photo: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems via X/Twitter)

The announced successful deployment of a prototype laser foreshadows Rafael Advanced Defense Systems’ plans to begin rolling out versions of its Iron Beam laser, beginning later this year.

The Israel Ministry of Defense (MoD) has announced that it has deployed a prototype laser to intercept uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and other aerial threats in Swords of Iron War, the country’s operations in Gaza and defence against airborne threats.

The developmental high-powered laser is the result of work by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the MoD’s Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) and the Israeli Air Force.

The deployed laser systems are part of Rafael’s portfolio of directed energy weapon systems, developed in collaboration with the MoD, and complement the more powerful Iron Beam system.

This system is currently

