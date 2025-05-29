Israel brings down drones using a laser, claiming operational first

The Israel Ministry of Defense (MoD) has announced that it has deployed a prototype laser to intercept uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and other aerial threats in Swords of Iron War, the country’s operations in Gaza and defence against airborne threats.

The developmental high-powered laser is the result of work by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the MoD’s Directorate of Defense Research & Development (DDR&D) and the Israeli Air Force.

The deployed laser systems are part of Rafael’s portfolio of directed energy weapon systems, developed in collaboration with the MoD, and complement the more powerful Iron Beam system.

This system is currently