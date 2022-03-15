To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Indian 155mm towed howitzers edge forward

15th March 2022 - 02:00 GMT | by Rahul Bedi in Delhi

The Dhanush 155mm towed howitzer is now ready to enter series production of 114 guns. (Gordon Arthur)

India's home-grown delivery of towed howitzers has been stuttering, but progress is now being made.

The Indian Army has successfully concluded ‘confirmatory’ firing trials for its locally built Dhanush 155mm L/45 towed howitzer, which is now expected to enter series production to fulfil a 2018 order for 114 guns.

Army officers said two Dhanush guns had successfully fired 90 ‘zone 6’ high-charge projectiles, each in varied configurations to a distance of 38km on 6 March at the Pokhran Test Range.

Lt Gen Anjan Mukherjee, the army’s former Director-General of Artillery who superintended the Dhanush project from 2011 onwards, said, ‘Both guns underwent rigorous firing to resolve teething problems the howitzers were facing.’

Their manufacture will

