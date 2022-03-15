Indian 155mm towed howitzers edge forward

The Indian Army has successfully concluded ‘confirmatory’ firing trials for its locally built Dhanush 155mm L/45 towed howitzer, which is now expected to enter series production to fulfil a 2018 order for 114 guns.

Army officers said two Dhanush guns had successfully fired 90 ‘zone 6’ high-charge projectiles, each in varied configurations to a distance of 38km on 6 March at the Pokhran Test Range.

Lt Gen Anjan Mukherjee, the army’s former Director-General of Artillery who superintended the Dhanush project from 2011 onwards, said, ‘Both guns underwent rigorous firing to resolve teething problems the howitzers were facing.’

Their manufacture will