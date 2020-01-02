To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

India test fires Pinaka missile system

2nd January 2020 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation has carried out a series of flight trials of the Pinaka missile system.

The first firing was carried out on 19 December, at a range of 75km. The second was carried out the following day from Integrated Test Range, Chandipur, off the Odisha coast.

The mission objective of the second firing was to test the low range functioning of the live warhead along with proximity initiation and salvo launch. Two Pinaka missiles were launched in salvo mode with a 60 second interval between the two firings. Both missiles were fired to engage a target at a range of 20km, with the Indian Ministry of Defence reporting high accuracy. The missile was integrated with live warhead with proximity fuse and was tracked by multiple range systems.  

