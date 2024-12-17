Hanwha sends more K9s and K10s to Norway

Hanwha Defence has announced the delivery of a further four K9 self-propelled howitzers (SPHs) and eight K10 ammunition resupply vehicles (ARVs) to Norway as part of a 2022 contract which followed on from a 2017 deal.

This delivery completes the 2022 contract, and the systems are in addition to 24 K9 SPHs and six K10 ARVs delivered under the 2017 contract. The systems replace M109A3GNM SPHs which are in service with Norwegian forces.

The latest weapons are expected to arrive in Norway before the end of February 2025.

K9s have been ordered by nine countries with the company’s home country of South Korea, the largest operator with more than 1,100 K9s. Poland has ordered more than 300 and India has ordered 200.

Earlier this month Poland ordered another 152 K9 SPH, six in the K9A1 variant and 146 K9PL and the company is also looking to the biggest market of all. Hanwha announced in 2022 that platforms had been tested by the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center.

In 2021, Hanwha signed an A$1 billion (US$717 million) with Australia for 30 AS9 Huntsman 155mm SPHs and 15 AS10 ARVs, local designations for the K9 and K10.

Related Programmes in Defence Insight

Project Land 400 Phase 3 [Australia]

Related Equipment in Defence Insight

K9 Thunder