German Army seeks maintenance support for mine clearance vehicles

Keiler in action. (Photo: Bundeswehr)

Germany intends to issue a four-year maintenance contract for 32 Keiler mine clearance vehicles.

The German Army requires contractor support for maintenance and repair of its Minenräumpanzer (MiRPz) Keiler armoured mine clearance vehicles.

Military logistics agency Heeresinstandsetzungslogistik (HIL) requires industry responses by 8 February, after issuing a notice on the official EU tenders database on 11 January.

HIL intends to issue a four-year maintenance contract for 32 Keilers in two lots of 21 and 11 vehicles respectively, with an option for six more in a 46-month renewal.

The 20.7m-long Keiler weighs 54t and carries a two-person crew. The vehicle comprises a tracked carrier (based on an M48 Patton MBT hull with a modified suspension) and a front-mounted flail for mine clearance missions.