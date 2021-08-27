Exigent procurement disrupts rifles to be made in India

Rheinmetall teams with US Army DEVCOM to explore OMFV weaponry
American Rheinmetall Vehicles has announced a partnership with US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Centre (DEVCOM AC) to conduct a series of R&D efforts.
The Indian Army’s Infantry Directorate has an overdue requirement for new assault rifles. Instead of producing them locally, the MoD has ordered an emergency procurement of 70,000 AK-203 7.62 x 39mm assault rifles to replace inadequate in-service INSAS 5.56mm weapons.
Delivery of the Russian-made rifles is to start by year’s end.
Compared to the troubled INSAS, the AK-203 is lighter, has a longer range, can attach an under-barrel grenade launcher, and uses polymer components that help with weight reduction.
The procurement is being made despite a JV – called Indo Russian Rifles Pvt Ltd – between the ...
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
American Rheinmetall Vehicles has announced a partnership with US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Centre (DEVCOM AC) to conduct a series of R&D efforts.
Low-cost short-range Sosna missile system seen for first time on BTR-82A 8x8 chassis. The SAM is under development to replace the Strela-10.
Soft-skinned Strela-VPK-KBM may replace UAZ-469 light utility vehicle, while amphibious 4x4 recon platform could be successor to BRDM.
The two new variants of the Taifun 4x4 armoured vehicle are designed to meet the needs of the Russian Airborne Forces.
Read the latest edition of Land Warfare for free in our app or on your desktop.
FNSS is internally funding the multirole M113-based armed UGV and has developed an autonomy kit for driving while maintaining a human in the loop for weapons firing.