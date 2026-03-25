Europe’s future tank hits targets as MARTE programme gains momentum
The consortium designing a future European main battle tank (MBT) has completed technical work packages and design requirements, submitted key deliverables, and drawn up a concept of operations in major milestones for the programme.
Main ARmoured Tank of Europe (MARTE) is an effort to develop a next-generation MBT. It is led by MARTE ARGE, a consortium of KNDS Germany and Rheinmetall Land Systems, with Leonardo of Italy, Indra Systems of Spain and SAAB of Sweden forming part of the core team.
MARTE is funded by the European Defence Fund (EDF) and consists of 11 European member states: Germany,
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