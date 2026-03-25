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Europe’s future tank hits targets as MARTE programme gains momentum

25th March 2026 - 13:25 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Leopard tanks are used widely across Europe but are set to be replaced in the coming decades in some countries with a new MBT under the MARTE programme. (Photo: German Army)

An effort to develop a new European main battle tank has passed several milestones on the road to a Preliminary Design Review which is expected within two years.

The consortium designing a future European main battle tank (MBT) has completed technical work packages and design requirements, submitted key deliverables, and drawn up a concept of operations in major milestones for the programme.

Main ARmoured Tank of Europe (MARTE) is an effort to develop a next-generation MBT. It is led by MARTE ARGE, a consortium of KNDS Germany and Rheinmetall Land Systems, with Leonardo of Italy, Indra Systems of Spain and SAAB of Sweden forming part of the core team.

MARTE is funded by the European Defence Fund (EDF) and consists of 11 European member states: Germany,

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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