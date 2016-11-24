Elbit Systems details US Army mortar IDIQ
Elbit Systems of America will produce mortar weapon systems under a $103 million indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract with the US Army, the company announced on 23 November.
The five year contract includes an initial purchase order of undisclosed value.
The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with the US Army’s Watervliet Arsenal, New York, which will effectively act as a subcontractor on various mortar components.
Raanan Horowitz, president and chief executive officer of Elbit Systems of America, said: ‘We are extremely pleased to continue our partnership with the US Army by supplying our warfighters with the mortar weapon systems that enhance their mission effectiveness and provide the necessary precision and flexibility to address current and future threats.’
