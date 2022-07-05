Croatia seeks partner for Patria BOV maintenance

The Croatian MoD has launched a tender in search of an industry partner to provide maintenance services for its fleet of Patria BOV 8x8 wheeled APCs.

Interested parties have until 2 August to respond, according to a notice on the official EU tenders database.

The eventual contract will be worth HRK6.63 million ($220,000).

The Croatian Army operates 126 Patria BOV vehicles (BOV being the national designation for the Patria AMV), according to Shephard Defence Insight, with an expected out-of-service date of 2028.

The BOV fleet is currently being equipped with remote weapon stations from Elbit Systems.