BAE Systems unveils new large combat UGV
BAE Systems Australia has shown for the first time its ATLAS combat 8x8 large UGV, displaying it with a medium calibre Vantage automated turret system and a M242 Bushmaster 25mm cannon.
The UGV has been designed to fit into a standard 20ft ISO container or 20ft ISO flat rack. It can be transported and deployed by fixed-wing transport aircraft and landing craft.
The company did not release specifications on the platform but the chassis is similar in design to BAE Systems Amphibious Combat Vehicle – without the factors which create the amphibious capability – and is substantially smaller.
Andrew Gresham, managing director of defence
