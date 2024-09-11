To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

BAE Systems unveils new large combat UGV

11th September 2024 - 15:09 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

ATLAS was displayed at Land Forces 2024. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The Autonomous Tactical Light Armour System (ATLAS) 8x8 UGV has been displayed at Australia’s Land Forces 2024 International Land Defence Exposition in Melbourne.

BAE Systems Australia has shown for the first time its ATLAS combat 8x8 large UGV, displaying it with a medium calibre Vantage automated turret system and a M242 Bushmaster 25mm cannon.

The UGV has been designed to fit into a standard 20ft ISO container or 20ft ISO flat rack. It can be transported and deployed by fixed-wing transport aircraft and landing craft.

The company did not release specifications on the platform but the chassis is similar in design to BAE Systems Amphibious Combat Vehicle – without the factors which create the amphibious capability – and is substantially smaller.

Andrew Gresham, managing director of defence

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us