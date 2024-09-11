BAE Systems unveils new large combat UGV

BAE Systems Australia has shown for the first time its ATLAS combat 8x8 large UGV, displaying it with a medium calibre Vantage automated turret system and a M242 Bushmaster 25mm cannon.

The UGV has been designed to fit into a standard 20ft ISO container or 20ft ISO flat rack. It can be transported and deployed by fixed-wing transport aircraft and landing craft.

The company did not release specifications on the platform but the chassis is similar in design to BAE Systems Amphibious Combat Vehicle – without the factors which create the amphibious capability – and is substantially smaller.

Andrew Gresham, managing director of defence