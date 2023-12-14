BAE Systems wins $8.8 billion deal to continue Holston Army Ammunition Plant operations
BAE Systems will continue operating the Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) for the next decade under a US$8.8 billion contract award from the US Army announced on 13 December.
BAE Systems, HSAAP operating contractor since 1999, has developed products at the site, such as IMX-101, a replacement to TNT in artillery, and has been modernising the facility as part of an effort to ensure its future operation.
IMX-101, an insensitive munition, has been approved by the US Army as a safe and effective replacement for TNT in artillery rounds. The company developed IMX-101, which has become part of a new family of explosives under development called Insensitive Munitions eXplosives (IMX), has been fielded in partnership with the army at the Holston plant.
The explosive formulations have proven to be significantly more stable than conventional TNT and Composition B, making the weapon systems they support safer for troops to transport and handle.
HSAAP, a government-owned, contractor-operated facility, produces explosives for the US military.
In 2013, BAE Systems received a contract which included an initial $18.4 million order to produce additional quantities of IMX-101 as part of a five-year contract valued at up to $780 million.
