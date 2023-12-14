To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • BAE Systems wins $8.8 billion deal to continue Holston Army Ammunition Plant operations

BAE Systems wins $8.8 billion deal to continue Holston Army Ammunition Plant operations

14th December 2023 - 11:35 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

BAR Systems has been operating Holston Army Ammunition Plant since 1999. (Photo: BAE Systems)

The deal will see BAE Systems continue the modernisation of the plant to ensure its future and improve manufacturing processes.

BAE Systems will continue operating the Holston Army Ammunition Plant (HSAAP) for the next decade under a US$8.8 billion contract award from the US Army announced on 13 December.

BAE Systems, HSAAP operating contractor since 1999, has developed products at the site, such as IMX-101, a replacement to TNT in artillery, and has been modernising the facility as part of an effort to ensure its future operation.

IMX-101, an insensitive munition, has been approved by the US Army as a safe and effective replacement for TNT in artillery rounds. The company developed IMX-101, which has become part of a new family of explosives under development called Insensitive Munitions eXplosives (IMX), has been fielded in partnership with the army at the Holston plant.

The explosive formulations have proven to be significantly more stable than conventional TNT and Composition B, making the weapon systems they support safer for troops to transport and handle.

HSAAP, a government-owned, contractor-operated facility, produces explosives for the US military.

In 2013, BAE Systems received a contract which included an initial $18.4 million order to produce additional quantities of IMX-101 as part of a five-year contract valued at up to $780 million.

