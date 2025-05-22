Australia aims for rapid procurement of loitering munitions

Australia’s Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA) has put out a call for Requests for Tender (RFTs) from industry for a low-cost, locally-made, medium-range Precision Loitering Munition (PLM).

Dubbed Mission Talon-Strike, the RFT states the “technology should seek to bridge the short to long-range gap and provide the land combat force with enhanced operational effects to mitigate potential adversaries”.

Importantly, submissions close 30 May with all deliveries to occur before the end of 2026 and, according to a statement from the government, “will seek sovereign solutions from Australian industry”.

The ADF already operates the OWL B loitering munition from local