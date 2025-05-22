To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Australia aims for rapid procurement of loitering munitions

22nd May 2025 - 10:25 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

OWL loitering munitions from Australia’s Innovaero are already in service with the ADF. (Photo: Innovaero)

The purchase will occur in a short timeframe, specifically for deliveries to begin next month, with local manufacture. All this puts Innovaero’s One-Way Loitering (OWL) systems, with OWL B already in service with the Australian Defence Force (ADF), comfortably perched for a likely win.

Australia’s Advanced Strategic Capabilities Accelerator (ASCA) has put out a call for Requests for Tender (RFTs) from industry for a low-cost, locally-made, medium-range Precision Loitering Munition (PLM).

Dubbed Mission Talon-Strike, the RFT states the “technology should seek to bridge the short to long-range gap and provide the land combat force with enhanced operational effects to mitigate potential adversaries”.

Importantly, submissions close 30 May with all deliveries to occur before the end of 2026 and, according to a statement from the government, “will seek sovereign solutions from Australian industry”.

The ADF already operates the OWL B loitering munition from local

