AUSA 2012: Pearson Engineering unveils 'route-clearing' concept

A British company is using the AUSA 2012 convention to display its new 'route-clearance' vehicle concept.

The Pearson Engineering Route Opening and Clearing Capability (PEROCC) is a large four-wheeled engineering vehicle designed to be fitted with a range of route-clearing equipment including rollers and and a powerful articulated arm which can be used to investigate suspicious objects.



Operated by a crew of three, a driver, gunner and commander, the concept vehicle is designed to address what Pearson considered to be weaknesses in current route-clearing methods. Pearson already builds rollers for mine and IED clearance, but such devices are then attached