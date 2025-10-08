AM General completes JLTV demonstration for British Army programme and picks a partner
AM General has shown off its Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) to the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) at the country’s Millbrook Proving Ground. The move emphasises the level of interest in the programme as a raft of possible bidders wait for a much anticipated, but possibly delayed, industry brief next month.
The Land Mobility Programme (LMP) requirement is divided into Light Mobility Vehicle, Medium Protected Mobility (MPM) and Light Protected Mobility (LPM) and it is the latter category that AM General is likely to be considering, although this all comes with a
More from Land Warfare
-
Thales’ Ground Fire radar meets growing European demand for airspace protection
The new radar will be used to enhance the French-Italian SAMP/T NG system with a greater surveillance range and wider coverage to detect, track and classify targets.
-
Fischer KEYSTONE™ Hub: Enabling Next-Gen Command and Control
KEYSTONE delivers modular soldier connectivity for NGC2 – customizable with Fischer Connectors’ online configurator.
-
US Army signs for $982 million loitering munition deal as demand rises and industry follows
The Hero-120 loitering munition has a 4.5 kg multi-purpose warhead designed to engage armoured targets. It is manufactured in the US by Mistral in partnership with Israel’s Uvision.
-
Australia and Canada approved for $2.5 billion HIMARS buys
Australia already operates M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) after receiving first units in March and conducting the first firings in August. Canada’s order comes in the face of a commitment from the government to move away from US products.