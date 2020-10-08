Digital Battlespace

Viasat launched new BATS-D configuration

8th October 2020 - 16:46 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Manufacturer eyes new applications and expanded CONOPS for in-service Link 16 battlefield radio

Viasat has released a new advanced configuration of its handheld Link 16 Battlefield Awareness and Targeting System – Dismounted (BATS-D) radio.

This latest version of BATS-D (known also by its US military designation AN/PRC-161) has already been certified by the National Security Agency (NSA) for immediate use by US and ...

