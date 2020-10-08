Viasat launched new BATS-D configuration

PREMIUM: PrSM progresses to Enhanced Technical Maturation and Risk ​The next set of Precision Strike Missile tests will include side-by-side firing at a target more than 500km away; the US Army has a forecast baseline requirement for up to 2,400 missiles.

PREMIUM: ​DoD awards IM-SHORAD contract as US Army awaits next phase of Lethality Upgrade IM-SHORAD is needed now more than ever to combat near-peer adversary threats; meanwhile the US Army is looking for options on the Medium Caliber Weapon System

US Army adopts StreamCaster MANET in Capability Set 21 CDR Radios will connect key C2 nodes

US Army takes delivery of its first Iron Dome system The US Army has received its first Iron Dome battery from the Israel MoD, manufacturer Rafael Advanced Defense Systems announced on 30 September. The army revealed ...

Armoured M917A3 trucks begin production vehicle tests with US Army Mack Defense announced on 28 September that it has delivered six armoured Granite-based M917A3 Heavy Dump Trucks (HDTs) to the US Army. These vehicles are ...