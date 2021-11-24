USAF taps industry for space situational awareness satellite bus

Giraffe stretches with high mast
Finnish-Swedish industry collaboration helps AESA radar to detect low-flying missiles and UAVs, says Saab.
California-based Blue Canyon Technologies is to work on satellite bus technology for the US Air Force Research Laboratory under the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Micro-Satellite Bus (AgileSAT) programme, the DoD announced on 22 November.
Blue Canyon will develop and demonstrate a small satellite bus that can ‘operate and manouevre effectively for up to three years in orbits beyond the geosynchronous equatorial orbit and has flexible support for a broad range of payloads’, the DoD noted.
Work on a $14.61 million contract is expected to be completed by 28 February 2023. The deal was awarded after a competitive process within the Small Business Innovative Research Program.
According to Blue Canyon, the company is building more than 90 spacecraft for government, commercial and academic missions.
Raytheon Intelligence & Space has successfully demonstrated the integration of Intel’s System-on-a-Chip into Raytheon’s E-Alpha module.
Digital engineering and model-based systems engineering will be applied to solve IT integration problems for the US military.
Will the ViDAR SCAR reconnaissance pod make an impact in the Middle Eastern ISR market?
Horizon Technologies and Airborne Technologies to jointly develop BlackFish SCAR-Pods.
T-6C Texan II training aircraft for the Royal Thai Air Force will feature Rohde & Schwarz R&S M3AR software-defined radios.