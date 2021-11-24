To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

USAF taps industry for space situational awareness satellite bus

24th November 2021 - 10:14 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Blue Canyon Technologies satellite bus. (Photo: Blue Canyon Technologies)

USAF aims to use small satellite bus beyond equatorial geosynchronous orbit.

California-based Blue Canyon Technologies is to work on satellite bus technology for the US Air Force Research Laboratory under the Space Situational Awareness (SSA) Micro-Satellite Bus (AgileSAT) programme, the DoD announced on 22 November.

Blue Canyon will develop and demonstrate a small satellite bus that can ‘operate and manouevre effectively for up to three years in orbits beyond the geosynchronous equatorial orbit and has flexible support for a broad range of payloads’, the DoD noted.

Work on a $14.61 million contract is expected to be completed by 28 February 2023. The deal was awarded after a competitive process within the Small Business Innovative Research Program.

According to Blue Canyon, the company is building more than 90 spacecraft for government, commercial and academic missions.

