USAF picks Yulista for AIDEWS engineering sustainment

Yulista Services is providing engineering sustainment support for the AN/ALQ-211(V) Advanced Integrated Defense Electronic Warfare Suite (AIDEWS) aboard F-16 aircraft operated by the Pakistani and Turkish air forces.
‘Procurement of these services will enhance operational safety, suitability, and effectiveness of the AIDEWS and bolster F-16 FMS fleets’ survivability against electromagnetic threats,’ the DoD noted on 23 April.
Work on the $8.47 million contract from the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (which includes $1 million of FMS funds obligated at the time of award) will be carried out in Huntsville, Alabama and is scheduled for completion by April 2026.
Pakistan operates F-16C/D and F-16A/B aircraft, while Turkey operates F-16C/Ds.
The AN/ALQ-211(V), manufactured by L3Harris Technologies, is an integrated self-protection system designed to protect fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft against RF threats.
Shephard Defence Insight notes that the radar warning receivers and jammers on AIDEWS can be positioned around the aircraft to provide 360-degree coverage. The AN/ALQ-211(V) can also be linked to onboard countermeasure dispensers.
