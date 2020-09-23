Digital Battlespace

US Marine Corps places order for Ultra Orion radio systems

23rd September 2020 - 21:08 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

The US Marine Corps Systems Command has placed a $31 million order for Ultra Orion X500 radio systems under the Line of Sight Radio System (LRS) Project, the company announced on 21 September.

The LRS project aims to replace legacy AN/MRC-142 and WPPL radio platforms, making the USMC a ...

