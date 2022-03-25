Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - The Network Effect

Welcome to Shephard Studio’s podcast series on Five Eyes Connectivity, sponsored by our partner Viasat.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the threat of peer warfare is suddenly very real.

Multi-domain operations will be central to any future conflict for Five Eyes nations, with communications and connectivity a crucial technological focus.

For this series, we look at the origins of the Five Eyes arrangement, consider what it means for military interoperability, and hear how the unique partnership can and should evolve for the future.

The US and its allies must adapt to this new character of warfare because they will not have control over every domain of the battlespace on the battlefields of tomorrow.

But as the battlespace becomes more complex, what will it mean for future warfare?