To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - The Network Effect

25th March 2022 - 10:00 GMT | by Studio

RSS
In the latest episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we dive deeper into military connectivity and hear how the Five Eyes partners are developing new CONOPS based on the model of multi-domain operations.

Welcome to Shephard Studio’s podcast series on Five Eyes Connectivity, sponsored by our partner Viasat

Listen on Apple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotify and more.

With the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the threat of peer warfare is suddenly very real.

Multi-domain operations will be central to any future conflict for Five Eyes nations, with communications and connectivity a crucial technological focus.

For this series, we look at the origins of the Five Eyes arrangement, consider what it means for military interoperability, and hear how the unique partnership can and should evolve for the future.

The US and its allies must adapt to this new character of warfare because they will not have control over every domain of the battlespace on the battlefields of tomorrow.

But as the battlespace becomes more complex, what will it mean for future warfare?

Share to

Linkedin

More from Studio

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us