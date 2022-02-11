To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - The Intelligence Trust

11th February 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Studio

In the first episode of series three of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we look at how the partnership enhances military interoperability.

Welcome to Shephard Studio’s podcast series on Five Eyes Connectivity, sponsored by our partner Viasat

A partnership of the US, the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, the Five Eyes grouping traces its origins back more than 80 years, to the Second World War and the Atlantic Charter.

The Five Eyes arrangement has become a focal point for close military interoperability but with new threats and emerging technologies, is it still fit for purpose?

