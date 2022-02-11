Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - The Intelligence Trust

Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - Canada
In this episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we look at the unique situation faced by Canada and how its military is responding to a rapidly changing world.
Welcome to Shephard Studio’s podcast series on Five Eyes Connectivity, sponsored by our partner Viasat.
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more.
A partnership of the US, the UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, the Five Eyes grouping traces its origins back more than 80 years, to the Second World War and the Atlantic Charter.
The Five Eyes arrangement has become a focal point for close military interoperability but with new threats and emerging technologies, is it still fit for purpose?
In this episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we look at the unique situation faced by Canada and how its military is responding to a rapidly changing world.
The evolution of adversary capabilities is one of the major factors driving Asia-Pacific countries to upgrade their ageing fighter aircraft fleets.
Air dominance must be achieved against the backdrop of multi-domain operations for militaries across the Asia-Pacific.
Northrop Grumman recently demonstrated anti-submarine warfare (ASW) search and detection capabilities for its MQ-8C Fire Scout.
For Northrop Grumman, ‘deterrence by detection' is crucial to the future development of the Global Hawk high-altitude long-endurance (HALE) platform.
In this episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we hear how two of the smaller militaries in the Five Eyes alliance – Australia and New Zealand – are responding to a rapidly-changing world.