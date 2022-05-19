To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - Eyes to the Future

19th May 2022 - 12:00 GMT | by Studio

In the latest episode of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we look at the next generation of communications, asking how the Five Eyes can best harness technological advantages, while protecting themselves against emerging threats.

Although the Five Eyes partnership is traditionally an intelligence-gathering arrangement, it also plays a crucial role in linking together the militaries of its member nations.

Therefore, the evolving threats and technologies of modern warfare are a vital focus for the Five Eyes nations.

These advances are taking place against a rapidly-evolving geopolitical backdrop, as shown by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

For this series, we look at the origins of the Five Eyes arrangement, consider what it means for military interoperability, and hear how the unique partnership can and should evolve for the future.

In this episode, we take a deeper dive into the new technologies that will define the future battlefield, from AI to 5G to cyber.

