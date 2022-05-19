Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity - Eyes to the Future

Welcome to Shephard Studio’s podcast series on Five Eyes Connectivity, sponsored by our partner Viasat.

Although the Five Eyes partnership is traditionally an intelligence-gathering arrangement, it also plays a crucial role in linking together the militaries of its member nations.

Therefore, the evolving threats and technologies of modern warfare are a vital focus for the Five Eyes nations.

These advances are taking place against a rapidly-evolving geopolitical backdrop, as shown by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For this series, we look at the origins of the Five Eyes arrangement, consider what it means for military interoperability, and hear how the unique partnership can and should evolve for the future.

In this episode, we take a deeper dive into the new technologies that will define the future battlefield, from AI to 5G to cyber.