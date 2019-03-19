Orbit receives order for TVRO system spares
Orbit Communications Systems has received an order worth $3 million from an unnamed European navy to provide maritime Television Receive-Only (TVRO) satcom systems spares and support.
The framework agreement will extend the TVRO satcom system’s service life for multiple years.
Orbit’s maritime TVRO satcom systems provide uninterrupted reception of TV and data services for NATO and international naval vessels operating in extreme conditions.Ben Weinberger, CEO of Orbit, said: ‘The AL-7200 series is a great example of Orbit’s trademark reliability and longevity. While some parts are now scarce, we have secured a well-stocked inventory of spares to allow the navy to maintain its existing TVRO systems well into the future. Additionally, when upgrades are requested, we will be ready with the most up-to-date, cost-effective and reliable maritime satcom solutions available.’
Delivery of the spares for Orbit’s AL-7200 series of maritime TVRO is planned in 2019.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
L3Harris contracted for mobility research to inform autonomous systems development
L3Harris has been contracted by the US Intelligence Advanced Research Projects Activity to carry out human mobility modelling and simulation to support development of future autonomous systems.
-
US Marine Corps enhances tactical comms with L3Harris radio contracts
The US Marine Corps is acquiring further L3Harris Falcon IV tactical radios under two new contracts.
-
Northrop Grumman delivers key elements for Poland's new air defence system
Northrop Grumman has begun delivering Integrated Battle Command System relay units under Poland's Wisla medium-range air defence programme.
-
SOF Week 2023: How Collaborative Autonomy can revolutionise multi-domain missions
USSOCOM is betting on meshed networking technology to enable a single operator to control multiple swarming uncrewed systems across air, land and sea.
-
SOF Week 2023: USSOCOM to observe high throughput connectivity at sea demonstration
The demo will showcase a layered and integrated communications network featuring mobile ad hoc network, tropospheric scatter, and satellite connectivity.
-
Elettronica puts the spotlight on EW at IMDEX
At IMDEX Asia 2023 in Singapore, Italy’s Elettronica spotlighted its new-generation distributed electronic warfare (EW) solutions.