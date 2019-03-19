Orbit receives order for TVRO system spares

Orbit Communications Systems has received an order worth $3 million from an unnamed European navy to provide maritime Television Receive-Only (TVRO) satcom systems spares and support.

The framework agreement will extend the TVRO satcom system’s service life for multiple years.

Orbit’s maritime TVRO satcom systems provide uninterrupted reception of TV and data services for NATO and international naval vessels operating in extreme conditions.

Ben Weinberger, CEO of Orbit, said: ‘The AL-7200 series is a great example of Orbit’s trademark reliability and longevity. While some parts are now scarce, we have secured a well-stocked inventory of spares to allow the navy to maintain its existing TVRO systems well into the future. Additionally, when upgrades are requested, we will be ready with the most up-to-date, cost-effective and reliable maritime satcom solutions available.’

Delivery of the spares for Orbit’s AL-7200 series of maritime TVRO is planned in 2019.